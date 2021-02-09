Shifting the blame. While Whitney Port initially felt guilt over her second pregnancy loss in January, she gained “closure” after an autopsy.

“I basically got a D&C, and they did an autopsy,” the Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, told Chrishelle Lim on the Tuesday, February 9, episode of Dear Media’s “Being Bümo” podcast. “The doctor said that it was a chromosomal issue, so the baby was not going to be a healthy baby. In that way, I had a little bit of closure that it just wasn’t meant to be at this time.”

The reality star added, “This is not something that you have any control over, and you need to immediately release that [guilt].”

The Los Angeles native shared her miscarriage news last month in an emotional YouTube series with husband Tim Rosenman. The tragedy came six months after she lost another baby at six weeks.

“Sadly, I lost the pregnancy,” the City alum captioned the January footage. “Timmy and I weren’t sure if we still wanted to put this out there. I wasn’t sure I wanted to relive the pain. However, this time around, I felt differently about the situation. … I’m sad but I’m OK and we will try again.”

The True Whit author was “beyond upset,” she told Lim, 35, on Tuesday. “It brought me back to feelings of grief that I felt when I lost my dad, [Jeffrey Port], seven years ago. It just made me so depressed. I couldn’t even really get out of bed or do anything that I was supposed to do. It felt like, ‘Why is this happening to me? Was there anything wrong?’”

The fashion designer worried that her body was “wrong,” explaining, “Now that this has happened twice, I think that’s sometimes one of the first things that we think about when this stuff happens, especially as women and being such harsh critics on ourselves. Like, was there something else I could have done differently to make this not happen?”

In December 2020, Port exclusively told Us Weekly that her and Rosenman’s son, Sonny, 3, was the right age for a younger sibling.

“He’s definitely in the phase where he wants a buddy,” the University of Southern California grad told Us at the time. “He wants to play. He wants to help. He wants to be involved. So, it would be a good age gap. … I just want someone for Sonny to interact with. There’s something I can’t really explain. It just feels like there’s someone missing, and I finally have kind of connected to that.”