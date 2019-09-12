



LOL! Ian Harding has a hilarious reason for being afraid of pregnant Shay Mitchell having a baby.

“I was very, very excited because I think you would actually be a fantastic mom because you’re very assertive,” the actor, 32, said of his former Pretty Little Liars costar, also 32, in the Wednesday, September 11, episode of Almost Ready. “You’re also very intelligent. You’re ambitious. The one thing I would be worried about is because I’ve seen your violent side and how it’s been reserved for me. I think what will happen is, because you don’t want to take it out on the child, you will call me up and say, ‘Hey, you want to come over for dinner?’ I show up and am beaten nearly to death. I’d be sort of like a whipping boy type of thing.”

The pregnant star agreed that Harding would become a “punching bag,” saying, “That could happen. Because it’s either going to be you or I’ll go into my car and do screams, which is what I hear a lot of new moms do.”

The Bèis Travel creator announced in June that she and her boyfriend, Matte Babel, are expecting their first child after suffering a miscarriage. “Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?” the actress captioned a bare baby bump pic on Instagram at the time.

Harding isn’t the only PLL alum to react to her pregnancy news. “I found out [she was pregnant] like everyone else when she posted that unbelievably gorgeous photo on Instagram,” Lucy Hale told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, September 10. “I know that she’s a very loving person, a very maternal person. So I know that she’s wanted this for awhile, so I am beyond the moon for her and so happy for her. That child is going to be so breathtaking. I’m very excited.”

In July, Sasha Pieterse told Us exclusively, “She kept it very, very, very, very secret. We knew that she was trying, but we weren’t sure until she told us. [She’ll do] an amazing job. I’ve seen her go through all these different stages and there was a time where she didn’t even think she wanted kids. So to be at this point and how excited she is, she’s going to be such a good mom.”

