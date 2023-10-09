Will Ferrell pumped up the party with Old School vibes while visiting son Magnus Ferrell at the University of Southern California.
The actor, 56, DJed while tailgating with Magnus, 19, at his Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity party on Saturday, October 7. In the viral social media video — which was taken during the university’s family weekend — Will put on a pair of headphones and played Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” at the DJ booth, clapping his hands above his head while he fiddled with the soundboard’s controls. Later, he used a fog cannon to blow smoke into the crowd.
Before USC won in overtime to the Arizona Wildcats, students partied with Will — who rocked a zip-up hoodie and a backwards hat emblazoned with the USC logo — by singing along to the song, clapping with him and dancing. The Saturday Night Live alum, for his part, graduated from USC in 1990.
Fans praised Will for being the “coolest dad ever” in the TikTok video’s comments. “What a legend,” one user wrote, while another added: “Absolutely epic!”
Will who shares Magnus — as well as sons Mattias, 16, and Axel, 13 — with wife Viveca Paulin, has frequently supported his eldest child in various outlandish ways over the years.
In December 2022, Magnus publicly performed with his band for the first time at the Cancer for College benefit. At the end of the set, Will — whose USC frat brother founded the organization — hopped on stage with his son and played his famous Saturday Night Live cowbell.
Will has been open about fatherhood through the years. In a December 2015 interview with Australia’s News.com, he explained how he could relate to the familial message of his comedy Daddy’s Home.
“We’re all flying blind a little bit as parents, we’re just trying and hoping that we’re doing the right thing,” he said. “We don’t really know but as long as there’s enough love in a family, it’ll cushion any bumpy landing. I can definitely identify with that.”
He continued to gush over his role as a dad, telling the outlet that after the interview was over he was headed to “meet my wife at a field and help coach our 8-year-old’s soccer team,” he told the publication. “I love doing that kind of stuff ’cause I was fairly sporty myself growing up.”
Recently, the whole Ferrell family hit the red carpet at the July premiere of Barbie in London. Will and his three sons dressed in dapper suits for the occasion, while Paulin, 54, looked timeless in a blue gown.