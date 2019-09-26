



Pregnant Amy Duggar has appeared on Counting On in the past, but that doesn’t mean her baby’s arrival will be featured on the show.

“Nahhh no thank you!” the Marriage Boot Camp alum, 32, wrote on Instagram after a follower asked whether she’d give birth on the TLC show. “It’s a private event lol. No cameras need to see all of that!”

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s niece announced in April that she and her husband, Dillon King, are expecting their first child together. “BABY KING IS ON THE WAY!!!” the 3130 Clothing owner wrote on social media at the time. “Happy Easter from our growing family to yours!!”

Two months later, the pregnant star shared her gender reveal. She and King sat blindfolded in bed while blue feathers swirled around them.

“BOY!” the singer captioned the social media sex reveal. “We cannot wait to meet this little ball of energy!! #babyking #happyfeet. I was so excited I could hardly sit still!!”

The couple have already chosen a name for their son — Daxton Ryan — and explained their pick to Us Weekly exclusively last month. “All the guys in my family are D names, so we landed on Daxton and took it down to Dax,” the dad-to-be said in August. “Ryan is in Irish name that means little King, so we thought that was perfect.”

They kept the little one’s moniker in mind while designing his nursery, Amy admitted. “It’s black and white modern with wood,” she told Us. “It’s chic and stylish. We didn’t want baby colors. It’s bright blue, black and white. His name is Dax Ryan, so he’s going to come out in aviator sunglasses. We’re ready for a cool, stylish son.”

The pair, who tied the knot in September 2015 at Horton Farms in Bentonville, Arkansas, don’t want to stop having kids after their first child’s arrival.

“We got to live our lives the way we wanted to for a while and now we can focus on building a family,” the mom-to-be told Us. “We only want two, maybe three, but we’re finally ready to start.”

