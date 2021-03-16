The name game! Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco revealed their 1-month-old daughter’s moniker on Monday, March 15.

“ONE month ago today, we welcomed Nakano Ocean Valderrama into the world,” the model, 30, captioned black-and-white Instagram photos with the infant. “I’m so excited to finally share her name with you all. Her name reminds me of the beautiful journey her father and I took that ultimately led us to have this extraordinary human in our arms today.”

In the social media upload, the California native held her baby girl while wearing a Nakano necklace.

Valderrama, 41, also shared the little one’s name on his own account, including details from her February 15 birth. Nakano arrived at 4:04 p.m., weighing 6.6 pounds.

The That ‘70s Show alum announced his newborn’s arrival on February 21. “Life is an ever-evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light … often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more,” the actor captioned family photos via Instagram at the time. “Straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter.”

The Florida native’s ex Mandy Moore commented on the hospital shots. “Look at that gorgeous angel!” gushed the new mom, 36, who welcomed her son, August, now 3 weeks, the following month. “Congrats to and your beautiful family and can’t wait to meet her!!”

Valderrama and Pacheco announced their pregnancy news in December 2020, sharing her sex the following month with a skydiver’s help.

“We remained outside and took necessary precautions to ensure our safety and the safety of our close friends and family,” the pair wrote via Instagram in January of partying amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Additionally, our home was sanitized and every guest was tested before and after the gathering with negative results. That said, with the rising number of cases in California, please know that we have not since had or attended any large gathering nor do we encourage people to do so. Please wear a mask and be safe!”

The couple started dating in 2019, getting engaged the following year. “I have the most incredibly perfect partner in life to do it all with now, AND I’m excited and ANXIOUS for it all!” the bride-to-be captioned her Instagram reveal in January 2020.