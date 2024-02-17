Witney Carson and husband Carson McAllister’s eldest son, Leo, was taken to the hospital after accidentally hitting his head on concrete.

“We rushed to the hospital after the accident,” Carson, 30, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, February 16 of the incident one day prior. “Thank goodness he didn’t pass out or lose consciousness — so many tender mercies.”

Carson noted that the doctors weren’t concerned about “serious trauma,” but took Leo, 2, for X-rays to be sure.

“The doctors at Nemours children’s hospital are actually angels on earth. Made him feel so comfortable and safe and let us be with him the whole time,” the Dancing With the Stars pro added, noting the scans “came back clear.”

Related: Witney Carson and Husband Carson's Family Album With Sons Loving life with Leo! Witney Carson gave birth to her baby boy in January 2021 and has been posting pictures of the little one ever since. “After a really hard 24-hour labor and an unexpected C-section, we are all healthy and well,” the Dancing With the Stars pro captioned a black-and-white hospital photo of herself […]

Carson added: “We were so relieved. It’s never easy seeing your baby hurt and it was traumatic for all of us. I’m incredibly thankful we left with only bruises and bumps. Praying my heart out for those parents who go through this type of stress — it’s the worst feeling in the world.”

Carson and McAllister, 30, have been making sure that Leo gets plenty of rest and “lots of TLC” as he recuperates. By Friday, Leo was “looking a much better [sic]” and only had a few bruises on his face.

Carson and McAllister welcomed Leo in 2021 and his brother, Jett, followed in February 2023. The couple moved their family from their home state of Utah to Florida during Carson’s second pregnancy.

“As hard as this change might be, I know it’s right for us right now,” she wrote via Instagram in March 2023. “I’m filled with lots of emotions, but I really am excited to have this adventure with my little family. I’m embracing the change, so here we go 2023!! Will continue to give updates here, love you all.”

Related: Witney Carson and Carson McAllister's Relationship Timeline A lasting love! Witney Carson married her high school sweetheart, Carson McAllister, and the pair have been making fans swoon ever since. The Dancing With the Stars pro announced in October 2015 that her beau popped the question. “My love of four years @carson.mcallister proposed last night & I feel like the luckiest, happiest woman […]

Carson, who announced her second pregnancy on DWTS season 31, opted not to return the next year.

“We definitely thought and prayed about it for a while, but we will not be doing Dancing With the Stars this season. As much as that pains me to say, I just felt very at peace with it,” she said in an August 2023 TikTok video. “You guys know that family is the most important thing to me, and we just really felt that moving our entire family across the country right now was not for us.”

She continued, “Leo’s at an age where he needs consistency and dependability, and he hasn’t had that ever since he’s been born. We’re just really trying to give him that right now.”