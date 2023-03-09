A brand-new adventure! Amid Witney Carson and husband Carson McAllister’s second pregnancy, they are making a residential change.

“Well you guys, we are moving…. TO FLORIDA!!🌴☀️ As hard as this change might be, I know it’s right for us right now,” the pregnant Dancing With the Stars pro and McAllister, both 29, captioned a joint Instagram post on Thursday, March 9. “I’m filled with lots of emotions, but I really am excited to have this adventure with my little family. I’m embracing the change, so here we go 2023!! Will continue to give updates here, love you all.”

Carson, who announced late last year that she is pregnant with baby No. 2, and the mechanical engineer currently reside in their native Utah alongside eldest son Leo, 2. Their Thursday social media upload accompanied the first peek at the couple’s new plans. In the post, the married couple can be seen signing their deed before entering their new house.

“No one said change was easy, but maybe that’s exactly what we need to grow,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum wrote alongside her post. “Embracing our next big adventure together as a family.”

While Carson did not address if her brood’s cross-country move will affect her future on the California-filmed DWTS, her dancing colleagues offered their congratulations to the growing family.

“Witttttts!!!!!!!! This is awesome!!! Congratulations! Xo,” Peta Murgatroyd, who is also expecting her second child with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, replied on Thursday.

Emma Slater, for her part, added: “So excited wit!!! Wow!!! Congrats.”

Carson and McAllister’s Floridian move comes months before they are set to welcome their second son.

“I’m so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby No. 2,” the mirrorball champ said during the November 4, 2022, live show of the Disney+ competition. “I’m so blessed and this just felt like a really, really good time to share it. And I can finally share it! Which is great!”

Carson, who gave birth to Leo in 2021, is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

“I want to be as prepared as possible [for his birth] because last time I was not,” she confessed in a TikTok video earlier this month, disclosing her birth plan. “My birth with Leo I had kind of an emergency C-section because I pushed for three hours and he didn’t come out. His heart rate started to drop and they suggested a C-section.”

She added at the time: “It honestly was a little bit traumatic for me because I was not prepared for a C-section. … This time around I’m determined to make it a better experience. While discussing with my OB, he thinks that my pelvis is too narrow to have a baby vaginally [and so] we are going to do a scheduled C-section and I can change my mind all the way up until I have the baby.”