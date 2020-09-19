Playing the waiting game. Yolanda Hadid revealed her daughter Gigi Hadid is close to giving birth with two sweet family photos.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 56, posted a couple of black-and-white pictures via Instagram on Friday, September 19. In one photo, Gigi, 25, sits in a chair while Yolanda kneels on the ground cradling her daughter’s stomach. The second snapshot featured Yolanda and Bella Hadid‘s hands touching Gigi’s growing belly.

“Waiting patiently for her angel to be born ……” the former Bravo personality captioned the post.

Weeks earlier, Yolanda shared another black-and-white photo of Gigi from her maternity photo shoot. “The precious cycle of life….” she wrote alongside the pic.

Yolanda isn’t the only Hadid family member excited for Gigi to give birth to her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik. Bella, 23, sparked speculation her sister gave birth on Tuesday, September 15, after she shared a throwback photo of Gigi’s baby bump and her own food baby.

“June 11, 2020,” the Washington, D.C., native captioned the Instagram post. “Buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn. I love you both so freaking much.”

Mohamed Hadid further fueled rumors his daughter was in labor on Wednesday, September 16, when he posted a sweet poem titled “Grandpa’s Heart” to his future granddaughter.

“In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful, in peace, my love, Gigi,” the real estate mogul, 71, wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “In the name of God The merciful I want to say l love you and so proud of you. @gigihadid.”

The poem read, “Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be. I wish for you the sun & moon, I wish for you a happy time. Know that grandpa’s always near, to do anything, anything for you my dear.”

However, when one user asked Mohamed if Gigi was in labor, he replied, “no not yet.”

Us Weekly confirmed in April that Gigi and Malik, 27, are expecting a baby girl. Yolanda confirmed the news later that month to Dutch publication RTL Boulevard.

“Of course we are so excited,” the Netherlands native told the outlet at the time. “I’m excited to become an Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”