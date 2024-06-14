Zac Efron teased having “family reunions” with pregnant High School Musical costars Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale.

“Oh, they’re going to be the best moms ever, those girls, are you kidding me? Oh, my gosh,” Efron, 36, told Access Hollywood on Thursday, June 13.

The Iron Claw actor added that the three stars are “going to have some fun family reunions coming up.”

Efron, Tisdale, 38, and Hudgens, 35, worked together on three High School Musical movies, which premiered between 2006 and 2008. At the height of their Disney fame, Hudgens and Efron dated from 2005 to 2010. The cast have all remained friendly since the franchise came to an end, supporting each other’s careers and milestones outside of the movie musicals.

Hudgens announced at the 2024 Oscars in March that she and husband Cole Tucker are expecting their first baby, showing off her pregnancy for the first time on the red carpet. The couple tied the knot in December 2023.

“[Cole] treats her better than any guy she has been with,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this year. “They are in a really good place. With marriage and a baby, she is ready for the next phase of life.”

Tisdale, for her part, is expecting her second baby with husband Christopher French. The couple — who wed in 2014 — share 3-year-old daughter Jupiter.

“We can’t wait to meet you 💫,” Tisdale captioned her pregnancy reveal in March, sharing photos of herself posing with her baby bump.

Two months later, Tisdale took to her Instagram Stories to answer fan questions and gushed over her and Hudgens being pregnant at the same time.

“It’s very cool!” the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum said at the time. “I’m so excited for her and this new chapter in her life.”

While many of his former costars have expanded their families since High School Musical came to an end, Efron has yet to settle down. He often gives sweet glimpses of his bonds with his younger siblings, but when it comes to having children of his own, Efron is taking his time.

“I have a bit more growing to do, probably. I don’t know. Yeah, I don’t know what to say now,” he said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2022 when asked about his role in the movie Firestarter.

Efron played the father of an 11-year-old girl with supernatural powers. “I think that was a healthy dose to put me off of [having kids] for as long as necessary,” he teased at the time before giving a shout-out to his mother in the audience. “I have a healthy respect for parents, very grateful for them all. I love you so much, mom.”