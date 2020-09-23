Ready for fatherhood! Zayn Malik revealed the one thing he is looking forward to sharing with his future children.

The “Dusk Till Dawn” crooner, 27, opened up about his love for Harry Potter while promoting his partnership with mobile game developer Zynga, which has just created a new game inspired by the beloved franchise.

“I’ve always enjoyed Harry Potter. I think it was something I’ll introduce to my kids and so on and so on,” he told ODEntertainment on Wednesday, September 23. “I think it will be one of them that stays in the family for a very long time.”

Malik is on his way to becoming a father as his longtime girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, is pregnant with their first child. The duo began dating in 2015 and called it quits three years later. They reconciled shortly after, only to split for the second time in January 2019.

After the twosome rekindled their off and on romance again earlier this year, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly in April that the 25-year-old supermodel is pregnant.

The former One Direction member “couldn’t be more thrilled” to become a parent alongside Hadid, a source exclusively told Us in May. “Zayn has always been so into Gigi and she’s always been such a big part of his life,” the insider added. “Even when there were times that they weren’t a couple, the love was still very much there.”

Two months before the baby news broke, Hadid spoke about her desire to have a family of her own someday. “I think that as I get older — well, one day I’ll start a family,” she said in i-D magazine’s February 2020 issue. “I don’t know if I will always be modeling. I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. … But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full-time cooking!”

An insider recently told Us that the pair are “closer than ever” while living on Hadid’s mother’s farm, where the Victoria’s Secret stunner “plans to spend most of her pregnancy.”