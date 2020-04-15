Exclusive

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Alexei Brovarnik: Pics

By
90 Day Fiance's Loren Gives Birth to 1st Child With Husband Alexei: Pics
 Courtesy of TLC
3
3 / 3

Welcome to the World

The reality stars were all smiles with their baby boy.

Back to top