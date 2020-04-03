Family Time

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids: Family Album

By
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids: Family Album
 Courtesy of Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram
18
4 / 18

June 2015

The little one held a balloon reading, “It’s a Boy,” at the hospital following her brother’s birth.

Back to top