Kicking off summer! Ant Anstead and his ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack) each shared photos with their son, Hudson, while celebrating Memorial Day 2022.

“A holiday weekend isn’t complete without some DIY at home! And Hudzo is obsessed with tools, skills and craft! He has so many questions and he soaks it all up like a sponge!” the 43-year-old U.K. native captioned a carousel of Instagram pics alongside his 2-year-old child on Sunday, May 29. “Today we made some cool alterations to Temple, and we did it from scratch ourselves… My little apprentice x.”

In one snap, Anstead holds on tightly to his son’s hand as they walk down an aisle of a hardware store. A second photo shows the pair assessing their options, with the Wheeler Dealers alum eyeing a saw in a third photo as Hudson gazes up at the tool.

For her part, the 38-year-old Christina on the Coast star celebrated the start of summer with husband Joshua Hall in Tennessee. The couple were working on their upcoming project, Christina in the Country. “Grateful to live/work in California but still get to film a TV show while enjoying our second home in Franklin, TN,” the HGTV star gushed via Instagram over the holiday weekend.

The twosome also blocked out some time for fun, catching up with Joshua’s family. “Double date night with my gorgeous sister-in-law,” Christina captioned a separate Instagram post on Sunday. “Stacie and Joel are episode number 1 of Christina in the Country. So fun getting to all work on their home together, it’s gonna be a beautiful transformation!”

As the long weekend came to an end, the mother of three uploaded a sweet snap with her youngest son via her Instagram Story, writing, “One week from today we move into our new home.” Hudson snuggled up to his mom in the cute photo.

Along with the toddler, Christina shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. The former Flip or Flop costars called it quits in 2016. Christina wed the Cops and Robbers author in December 2018, the same year her divorce from El Moussa, 40, was finalized. One year after welcoming Hudson, the Wellness Remodel writer and Anstead split in September 2020.

The exes finalized the terms of their divorce in June 2021, initially agreeing to share custody of their son. In April, shortly after Us Weekly confirmed that Christina and Joshua had tied the knot, Anstead filed a petition to change the duo’s custody agreement. He requested full custody of Hudson, accusing his former spouse of being an unfit mother.

“Christina really tried to work it out with Ant privately,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month, claiming the California native was “blindsided” by Anstead’s allegations. “She was trying to keep things private and make sure they were sticking to the agreement that they agreed upon. She was being flexible with him but things got worse.”

A second insider, however, told Us that Christina was the one who wanted to change the custody schedule “out of the blue” in order to fit her new show’s production. “She was not blindsided,” the source argued. “For almost two years, Ant has been the dominant parent.”

Anstead’s request was denied in late April, as a judge in California determined there was “insufficient” evidence to support his motion. At the time, Christina noted in a statement to Us that she was “deeply” upset by the public legal battle, adding, “I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

The TV personalities are set to attend a hearing on June 28.