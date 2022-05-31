Let the summer fun begin! Tarek El Moussa and his kids slid into summer — literally — with an elaborate homemade slip and slide during their Memorial Day weekend celebrations.

“Sliding into summer like… 😎” the Flip or Flop alum, 40, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 29, alongside a video of his son, Brayden, 6, making his way down the tarp on his back. “Go Bray, Go! Popsicle in the hand!” El Moussa yelled in the clip, before Taylor, 10, followed her brother on a pool float. “Hahahahaah get it Bray ❤️❤️,” Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) wrote in the comments of the clip.

Unfortunately, their weekend wasn’t all smooth sailing. “Definitely wasn’t the Memorial [Day] we expected,” the Selling Sunset star, 34, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, May 30. “Bray was throwing up Wednesday and Thursday night. I was throwing up all night Friday and Tay all night last night. [Tarek] and I are beyond sleep deprived.”

She continued: “So thankful in times like these I have a hubby who gets up with me at night to take care of sick kiddos and wifey.”

Other stars, meanwhile, opted to go sightseeing during the long weekend. “A very New York weekend, featuring the high line, Washington square and innnnnncredible pho and sizzling beef short rib at hello saigon,” Chrissy Teigen wrote via Instagram on Monday, alongside several pictures of her trip to the city with husband John Legend and kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. In one snap, the cookbook author, 36, grinned at the camera while holding hands with her son as they made their way through a marketplace.

In another picture, she and Legend, 43, relaxed on a bench while walking along the High Line, while Luna stared off camera with a sassy look on her face.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade spent the holiday celebrating daughter Zaya‘s 15 birthday with a summer camp-themed party in their backyard. “HAPPY 15th BIRTHDAY @zayawade 🎉🎂🥳😘🎈” the Bring It On star, 49, wrote via Instagram on Monday, along with a video from the party, which included a clip of oldest son, Zaire, serenading the birthday girl. “We all love you sooooooo much and you make us proud every single day! You are such a gift and a blessing in all our lives ❤️💙💜🌈 #CampZaya.”

During the celebrations, Union took a break to relax and enjoy the sunshine with 3-year-old Kaavia, who wore a matching yellow dress for the occasion. “When you wanna relax and turn up at the same dang time,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “Do you boo boo. Be safe out there good people.”

Keep scrolling to see how the stars celebrated Memorial Day weekend: