Settling in. Arie Luyendyk Jr. gave an update on his and wife Lauren Burnham’s newborn twins after having to leave their little girl at the hospital on Tuesday, June 15.

The former Bachelor, 39, who welcomed a son and daughter on Saturday, June 12, shared a few videos from the couple’s first morning with their baby boy at home on Wednesday, June 16, before sharing scenes from their time in the hospital via his Instagram Story.

“She’s the best big sister already,” the race car driver captioned a video of the pair’s eldest child, daughter Alessi, rocking her brother in a basinet on Wednesday.

The 2-year-old took a peek at her brother as she rocked him with her foot, saying, “Baby’s night-night.”

Burnham, 29, also shared a video of their toddler embracing her role as a big sister feeding the newborn.

“OK boss,” she captioned the clip via her Instagram Story with a crying laughing face emoji.

Luyendyk Jr. shared the same video, joking, “Next we train her to get up in the middle of the night and change diapers.”

The reality TV star then gave his fans a glimpse at his and Burnham’s “last couple of days” at the hospital following the birth of their twins.

“Here is baby boy, spent just a few hours in the NICU,” he wrote alongside a snap of their son surrounded by tubes and machines shortly after his birth.

The second photo showed their daughter with the same life-assisting tubes. “Poor baby girl, she needed oxygen but is doing much better now,” Luyendyk wrote on Wednesday.

The proud dad shared a snap of the babies, whose names have yet to be revealed, together a few days later “when they were reunited” during a visit to see “little sis.” He finished his photo montage with a snap of one of his babies free from tubes, calling the bundle of joy “such an angel.”

Luyendyk Jr. later held his baby girl in the NICU on Wednesday after stopping by the hospital for a check-in. He shared a video of himself rubbing her back as she slept soundly on his chest.

One day prior, the Shades of Rose designer revealed that they were heading home from the hospital with their son, but not his sister.

“Little sis has to stay behind for now,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday. “I’ve never felt heartbreak like this. Pls say prayers for our girl.”

The couple previously opened up about their baby girl’s respiratory issues in their Monday, June 14, birth vlog.

“Babies transition really quickly during the first 12 hours of life,” a nurse told the parents as Burnham rubbed the newborn’s back. “Some babies need it for a couple days. Just depends. When the doctor comes back over and if she’s still needing respiratory support for a few more hours, she might get a chest X-ray just to see a better picture of what’s going on.”

