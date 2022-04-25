Mirror, mirror! Three months after giving birth to twins Malachi and Roman, Ashley Graham gave a glimpse of her postpartum body in topless selfies.

“Hi, new tummy,” the model, 34, captioned a Sunday, April 24, Instagram slideshow. “We’ve been through a lot. Thank you. #3monthspostpartum.”

The Nebraska native’s celeb friends commented on the social media upload, with Olympian Lindsey Vonn calling Graham “always beautiful inside and out.” Freida Pinto, for her part, wrote that the A New Model author’s stomach “has the most beautiful, wholesome stories to tell,” while Helena Christensen added, “Amazing the lives you’ve created and carried and pushed into this world.”

The former American Beauty Star host and her husband, Justin Ervin, announced in July 2021 that they were expanding their family.

“The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” the then-expectant star wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

The cinematographer, 33, wrote in a post of his own: “I’m proud of the amazing mother @ashleygraham is and will be — again! Love you. Love us! All of us. So happy it’s all with you.”

The pair, who tied the knot in 2010, welcomed their baby boys in January. Malachi and Roman joined big brother Isaac, 2, who arrived in January 2020.

“Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here,” Graham tweeted earlier this year. “They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy. I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model debuted their new arrivals the following month via Instagram.

“My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things,” Graham captioned a breast-feeding shot in February. “This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. Still can’t believe I have three children. Can’t wait to share my birth and postpartum journey with you all soon.”

The “Pretty Big Deal” podcast host has yet to show the infants’ faces to her followers. “Been off the gram,” Graham captioned a March picture of the newborns’ heads. “Here are two big reasons why.”

Keep scrolling to see Graham’s postpartum pics.