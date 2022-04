Ricky Martin

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer told DeGeneres in 2013 that his and Jwan Yosef’s kids speak Spanish at home but also attend a French school. “That’s the beautiful thing about New York,” he gushed at the time. “It’s such a diverse city, culturally speaking, and you have the opportunity to bring your kids into this school which goes by the French system. I want them to be exposed to all this.”