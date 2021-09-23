One year down! Billie Lourd was all smiles celebrating her son Kingston’s 1st birthday on Wednesday, September 22.

“😭✨ 1️⃣ 🌱📧🅰️®️ ✨😭,” the actress, 29, captioned an Instagram slideshow with the birthday boy, which she tagged as “Heaven.” In the social media upload, Kingston dug into a rainbow cake while his mom rocked a crown. The Scream Queens alum also shared throwback photos from her little one’s early days.

“We love you guys!!!!!!! Happy birthday!!!!” Lourd’s former costar Emma Roberts commented on the post, while American Horror Story‘s Leslie Grossman added, “HBD KING.”

The Los Angeles native announced her and Austen Rydell‘s baby boy’s arrival in September 2020 with a photo of his bare feet. “Introducing Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

Lourd’s late mother Carrie Fisher’s former Star Wars costar Mark Hamill congratulated the new mom with a tweet. “Congratulations to #BillieLourd & #AustenRydell on the arrival of their firstborn child: Kingston Fisher Lord Rydell!!!” the actor gushed. “I can’t think of another baby with both ‘KING’ AND ‘LORD’ in their name. Nice.”

While Lourd kept her pregnancy a secret, she has opened up about it since Kingston’s arrival.

“He’s not technically a quarantine baby,” the New York University grad told Bruce Bozzi in January. “And I want to make that known because a lot of people are having trendy quarantine babies. Kingston was conceived before quarantine. He’s technically just a Caribbean baby. … I got to keep it to myself, and only my family knew and nobody else knew. Everyone was so surprised when we posted that little picture of his feet and it got to just be something I shared with the people I loved the most, which was so incredible and made my pregnancy so magical and wonderful, which I did not expect it was going to be, but it turned out to be the greatest experience.”

The following month, the Ticket to Paradise star reflected on how much her “hormones suck[ed]” during her pregnancy.

“You get through it and it’s beyond worth every second of weird moods / acne / all that fun jazz when your little human arrives,” Lourd wrote on her Instagram Story in February, noting that she stopped eating ice cream after a gestational diabetes scare and had beets instead.

She and Ryder, 29, who have been dating on and off since 2016, announced in June 2020 that they are engaged.

Keep scrolling to see Lourd ringing in Kingston’s big day on Wednesday.