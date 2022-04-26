Doting on Dawson! Bachelor in Paradise’s Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have been gushing about their son since his January 2022 arrival.

“Baby Dawson is here and healthy!” the Bachelorette alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn’t have gone much smoother. He’s so sweet and beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it’s totally worth it!”

The announcement came six months after the Bachelor Nation members announced that they were starting a family.

“Ashley has been a trouper and I love her so much,” the Rhode Island native told his Instagram followers in July 2021. “Last night, she threw up five times throughout the night. It’s been a very sick month for her. I feel terrible because there’s not much I can do except the occasional runs to the store for chocolate cake or to 7/11 for Slurpees. I love her very much, she’s a strong woman and I know Ashley is going to be an incredible mother.”

The Bachelor alum exclusively told Us Weekly about her tough pregnancy symptoms later that same month.

“I’ve been very sick. I mean, really sick,” the “Almost Famous” podcast cohost, who wed Haibon in August 2019, explained at the time. “So much of my job is posting about my life on Instagram, and I haven’t done anything but sit on the couch literally day after day. Thank God for me re-watching Grey’s Anatomy. It gets me through.”

Haibon chimed in, calling her pregnancy a “constant cycle of crackers [and] ginger ale.”

Because of her tough time, Iaconetti felt confident in her decision not to breast-feed Dawson once he arrived.

“That has been a nice way for my body to just take a break,” the Virginia native explained exclusively to Us in February 2022. “The past nine months have been so hard on my body. I just kind of wanted to put all my focus on him and not to have any sort of struggle that distracted me from being my best self.”

Haibon supported his wife’s choice, noting, “We are doing everything that we think is best for Dawson and he is thriving and doing really well. And that’s all that matters.”

Keep scrolling to read her and the restaurant manager’s touching quotes about parenthood, from labor to postpartum anxiety.