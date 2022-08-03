August 2022

Pitt showed his support for daughter Shiloh after her dance videos went viral. “It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” the Bullet Train actor told Entertainment Tonight, referring to his offspring as “very beautiful.

He added: “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here. I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish.”

In an interview with Extra, he added it is “beautiful” that Zahara is attending Spelman College in 2022. Pitt went on to tell Vanity Fair that he was “so proud” of his “smart” daughter’s accomplishment, wondering, “Where does the time go?”