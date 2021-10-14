May 2019

“Ten years ago yesterday, we were only 17,” Baltierra wrote in a touching birthday tribute to Carly. “Ten years ago, we brought you into the world. 10 years ago, we only got to hold you by ourselves for a half hour in the hospital as we just cried and stared at you, remembering every little detail of how absolutely perfect you were, since we knew that even though we just met, we had to say goodbye. 10 years ago, we had to make the hardest decision of our lives and give you everything your innocent life deserved that we just couldn’t provide at the time. 10 years ago, we held each other and wept as we watched you drive away in the back of the car with the only parents that were worthy to be yours. … We love you so much & hopefully get to see you soon baby girl. Happy Birthday Carly!”