Doing a double take! Kylie Jenner, Kanye West and more celebrity parents’ kids have dressed as their little look-alikes for Halloween.

The makeup mogul and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi, rocked a purple wig and a matching dress modeled after her mom’s 2019 Met Gala look. “My baby!” the Kylie Cosmetics creator wrote via Instagram five months after the event. “I can’t handle this.”

Scott Disick’s then-girlfriend Sofia Richie commented, “Omg I can’t deal,” while Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, called the toddler “the real boss.”

The little one has had many coordinating costumes with the reality star over the years, from pink butterflies to lightning. Scott even joined the mother-daughter pair in dressing up as Minions in October 2020.

As for West, both the rapper’s eldest son, Saint, and his nephew Reign modeled their 2018 Halloween outfits after his “I Love It” music video. The cousins could barely stay upright while wearing the oversized shirts, pants and Yeezys.

Since the Grammy winner and his collaborator Lil Pump wore massive Fiji and Perrier water bottles onstage while performing the song, West’s daughter North sported a similar outfit that same year. Kourtney Kardashian and Disick’s daughter, Penelope, hilariously matched her.

One year prior, Busy Philipps‘ child Birdie dressed as her mom of her own accord, wearing a floral dress, sneakers, pink sunglasses and pom-pom earrings while staring at a cell phone and holding an iced coffee.

“Birdie was questioning whether she should just get a store-bought costume because a girl at school was like, ‘You’re gonna be your mom? That’s so weird,’ and Birdie was feeling insecure about it, but then yesterday she was just like, ‘No, I wanna do it. That’s what I wanna be,’” the Freaks and Geeks alum wrote via Instagram in October 2017. “That’s what I feel like I was growing up. We had our little group of creative weirdo friends, but the other kids were like, ‘What? I don’t get it.’ … I know she’s making fun of me, [but] she’s just her own person and I really respect that.”

Keep scrolling to see more stars dressing their kids as themselves, from Bring It On’s Gabrielle Union to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.