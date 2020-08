Hilary Duff

Bottoms up! After the Younger actress gave birth to her daughter, Banks, on October 25, 2018, she sipped on a placenta-infused shake. “Most delightful smoothie I’ve ever had,” Duff declared on an episode of “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy” podcast. “I haven’t had a smoothie that delightful since I was 10. It was calorie-filled with juice and fruit and everything delicious.” The Lizzie McGuire alum also enjoyed the drink in ice cube form.