Daniel Radcliffe and more celebrity parents are teaching their kids about the importance of standing up for their beliefs during the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

Radcliffe stepped out with his and partner Erin Darke’s newborn son on the New York City picket line in June 2023. The Harry Potter star held his baby boy, who was born three months prior, in a pastel green carrier while supporting the union’s cause. Darke marched beside them, carrying a SAG-AFTRA poster.

The WGA (Writers Guild of America) and SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) have been on strike since May and July 2023, respectively, after negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) came to a standstill. The two unions had asked for adjusted residual funds to account for streaming platforms, in addition to other demands regarding fair wages and the use of artificial intelligence.

