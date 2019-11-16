Sharing the love! Channing Tatum halted his Instagram hiatus to post photos and videos from a getaway to Las Vegas with daughter Everly, whom he shares with estranged wife Jenna Dewan.

The actor, 39, uploaded a series of Instagram Story posts on Saturday, November 16, featuring Everly, 6, having fun throughout the Nevada city. First, the father-daughter duo hit up an arcade, where they played Whac-A-Mole, Mario Kart and a racing game.

The twosome later headed to the famous fountain at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino. Everly screamed with delight in one video while watching the water show.

Tatum and Everly jumped up and down and spun in circles as she chanted, “Best day ever,” in another clip. They ended their adventure by dancing in the hallway of their hotel to various songs, including “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story and Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.”

The Magic Mike star announced his social media break in August. “I’ve been trying to get inspired and create again. And to be honest i don’t really feel, or at least i haven’t felt very creative on social in the last couple years now,” he explained at the time. “I’m gonna go and be just in the real world for a while and off my phone. I’ll probably come back at some point. But if i do i want to have a direction or a clear point of view of why I’m on here and what I’m putting out there.”

Tatum and Dewan, 38, confirmed their separation in April 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage. The actress filed for divorce in October 2018.

Us Weekly reported in October 2018 that Dewan is dating Steve Kazee. The former World of Dance host is expecting her first child with the Tony winner, 44, Us confirmed in September.

Tatum, for his part, has moved on with Jessie J. Us broke the news in October 2018 that the two are an item.

