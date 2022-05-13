Talk about a transformation! Former Teen Mom 2 stars Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer just got their kitchen pantry professionally organized — and the before and after photos will deeply satisfy every homeowner.

“ARE YOU KIDDING ME,” Houska, 30, captioned her Thursday, May 12, Instagram Story, pointing the camera at the spotless space, which was organized by Orderly Elegance, and featured every food item in its own basket or drawer.

The pantry redo is a far cry from the before picture the MTV alum shared on her Stories, which depicted multiple cans, cups and a loaf of bread on top of the counter, which is now completely clear. (The mom of four called the pre-organized pantry a “s—tshow.”)

“I am fuh-reaking out!” Houska exclaimed in another video on her Story. “This looks so good! I can’t even believe this is my pantry.”

The South Dakota native and her husband, 33, have been married since October 2016 and are the proud parents of daughters Aubree, 12, Layne, 3, and Walker, 15 months, as well as son Watson, 5. (Houska shares Aubree, who is DeBoer’s stepdaughter, with ex Adam Lind.)

The former reality star showed off the kids’ snacks on her Story, opening a newly organized drawer to reveal impeccably stacked mini muffins, fruit snacks, nutrition bars and more. She also panned the camera over a section specifically reserved for the DeBoer family’s coffee maker, creamers and mugs.

Houska, pregnant with Walker at the time, left Teen Mom 2 in November 2020 after 10 seasons, revealing she made the decision because it was the best choice for her family — which was not only expanding, but also growing up.

“There just came a point — and I think it was a buildup almost — this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore,” she told E! News in May 2021, adding, “There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever,” she said.

However, the DeBoers haven’t left the reality spotlight altogether. Houska and Cole announced their own HGTV home renovation show, Farmhouse Fabulous, in February. The couple began filming the new series in April, and it is set to air on the network in spring of 2023.

Keep scrolling for the super satisfying before and after photos: