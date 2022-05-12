Staying tidy! Kris Jenner keeps her refrigerators and freezer so meticulously organized that it is a thing of beauty to behold.

The Safely founder, 66, gave fans a sneak peek into her kitchen via her daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh website earlier this week.

According to the wellness brand, the family matriarch stores her food in two fully stocked fridges (and one freezer) that all match with sleek, black matte exterior finishes. While the two fridges in themselves are something to marvel at, one is exclusively dedicated to her fruits, vegetables and herbs — as long as it’s green!

The Jenner Communications businesswoman uses her secondary fridge to store condiments, beverages — can’t forget the champagne! — and more. Then, the freezer is never short on Jenner’s favorite flavors of ice cream.

The momager — who lives next to daughter Khloé Kardashian — showed off her renovated home on the Thursday, May 12, episode of her family’s docuseries, The Kardashians, during a birthday dinner party.

“Living in Kris Jenner world is just fabulousness,” the Good American designer, 37, gushed during a confessional from the Thursday episode. “Like, being surrounded by opulence and a dirty martini in a crystal glass, covered in diamonds. [She’s] always made up and in these gowns and [in] candlelight and [she has a pantry of] dinner china and fabulous s—t everywhere!”

Khloé — who shares daughter True, 4, with ex Tristan Thompson — even told her grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Houghton, that it’s like “sensory overload” stepping into Jenner’s house. Houghton, 87, quipped that her granddaughter “has to see” the matte black refrigerator. “I know, I already saw it,” Khloé exclaimed.

As showcased on The Kardashians, Jenner even has a “dream” walk-in closet solely to display her high-end and rare collections of dishes. According to a March blog post on Poosh, her “dish room” features sets from Hermès, Gucci, Flora Danica and a custom set with illustrations of her expansive brood.

“My mom’s house is incredible. I know it’s everything she’s dreamed of,” Kourtney — who got engaged to Travis Barker in October 2021 — gushed during Thursday’s episode. “I love that it’s really infused with her personality.”

In addition to being a doting mother and grandmother and a savvy business mogul, Jenner has a passion for interior design.

“I’ve been collecting furniture and making houses for a lifetime,” she told Architectural Digest in February 2019. “I’ve had so many different types of homes in so many different styles. In the ’80s, my bedroom looked like a lavender-chintz supplier threw up all over it. [My late ex-husband] Robert Kardashian was such a good sport.”

She added at the time: “I don’t enjoy going out as much as I used to. My job is so hectic and chaotic. I’m always running a million miles an hour. I wanted my home to feel like a sanctuary, perfectly calm and peaceful.”

Scroll below for a closer look at Jenner’s amazingly organized refrigeration system: