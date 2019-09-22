Family Time Christina Anstead, Ex Tarek El Moussa Celebrate Daughter’s Birthday With His Girlfriend Heather Rae Young By Riley Cardoza September 22, 2019 Courtesy of Tarek El Moussa/Instagram 7 8 / 7 Birthday Girl The 9-year-old struck a pose in the swimming pool. Back to top More News Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Achievement in Costuming Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Choreography! Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Lead in a Comedy! More News