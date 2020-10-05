On their own! Ant Anstead spent time with his and his estranged wife Christina Anstead’s son over the weekend while she vacationed with her and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa’s two kids.

“Smooth as Tennessee whiskey,” the Christina on the Coast star, 37, captioned a Sunday, October 4, Instagram slideshow with Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5.

The little ones were all smiles on the trip with their mom while riding horses and making s’mores.

As for Ant, 41, the Wheeler Dealers host enjoyed “fish and chips by the sea” with his and Christina’s 12-month-old, Hudson. His children from a previous marriage, Amelie and Archie, also joined them for the meal.

He and the Flip or Flop star announced their split last month after less than two years of marriage.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the Flip Your Life author wrote via Instagram in September. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

The following week, the HGTV star, who was married to El Moussa, 39, from 2009 to 2016, opened up about never planning on “one divorce, let alone two,” adding, “I never thought I would have two baby daddies — but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing.”

Ant posted on Instagram hours later about “holding onto hope” while remaining silent. The English star explained via Instagram: “I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

The former couple tied the knot in December 2018 in California. Their baby boy arrived nine months later.

Keep scrolling to see the estranged couple’s weekends apart with their little ones.