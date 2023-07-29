Christine Brown took a page from sister wife Meri Brown’s book and hopped across the pond to London.

“What wonderful new experiences with some of my favorite people,” Christine, 51, captioned an Instagram slideshow on Friday, July 28, sharing multiple photos of her U.K. adventures with fiance David Woolley and her daughters Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Kody Brown. (Christine and Kody, 54 — who announced their split in November 2021 — are also parents of daughter Gwendlyn, 21, and son Paedon, 24.)

Christine’s overseas trip comes just two months after Meri, 52, took an “empowering” vacation to England’s capitol city in May. (Meri, for her part, announced her own split from Kody in January, one month after Janelle Brown and Kody called it quits. The Brown family patriarch is currently only married to Robyn Brown.)

“Adventuring. It’s what I love to do. Saying YES to seeing new places. Saying YES to meeting new people. Saying YES to doing unexpected things,” Meri — who shares parents of child Leon, 27, with Kody — captioned an airport selfie at the time. “Saying YES to building businesses while having fun! Saying YES to the unexpected! Saying YES to a week of clarity and personal growth. Saying YES to getting to see my lifelong obsession! London, here I come!”

While Meri is living the single life following her split from Kody, Christine announced her engagement to Woolley in April after less than one year of dating.

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” she told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

Keep scrolling to see Christine’s sweet family photos from her London trip: