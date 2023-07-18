Kody Brown celebrated his daughter Gwendlyn Brown‘s marriage to Beatrice Queiroz alongside ex-wife Christine Brown and her new beau.

Christine, 51, gave fans a glimpse of the couple’s wedding via Instagram on Monday, July 17, sharing a slideshow of photos from the big day. “Welcome to the family @bxx_qu we LOVE you and we’re thrilled you and @gwendlynbrown are married!! #everlastinglove #married #sheputaringonit #blessed,” she gushed in the caption.

In the first pic, 21-year-old Gwendlyn was all smiles in her bridal gown as she posed with her siblings, including 13-year-old sister Truely. Christine’s fiancé, David Woolley, could be seen lounging in the background.

Gwendlyn and her wife enjoyed a slow dance in another snap — with Kody, 54, noticeably sitting on a bench in the corner holding a baby.

Elsewhere in the slideshow, Christine and David stood on either side of the brides at golden hour. Christine glowed in a hot pink dress with her blonde locks cascading down her shoulders. Her husband-to-be, meanwhile, opted for a more casual look in a checkered button-down shirt and jeans.

Fans initially believed Kody — who shares a total of 18 children with four women — wasn’t present on Gwendlyn’s wedding day. Gwendlyn announced via Instagram on Sunday, July 16, that she and Queiroz had tied the knot, simply celebrating the milestone with a PDA pic.

“Say hello to mrs (x2) queiroz,” she wrote.

In a second Instagram upload, Gwendlyn gave a closer look at the reception in Flagstaff, Arizona. Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, appeared in the background of a video despite questions about her presence at the celebration.

Gwendlyn’s relationship with her father has seemingly been rocky since his 2021 split from Christine. The exes — who share six children — documented their breakup on season 17 of Sister Wives, which showed Christine moving to Utah with daughter Truely.

Kody has since split from wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown, to whom he was spiritually married, but he remains in a legal union with Robyn, 44. Since the season 17 finale aired in December 2022, Gwendlyn has been vocal about her highs and lows as a member of the famous plural family.

While rewatching past episodes of the TLC series for her YouTube channel, Gwendlyn asserted that she wasn’t taking sides between her parents as they navigated their divorce. “I was like, ‘You’re leaving? Good for you!'” she recalled in a December 2022 YouTube video of her response to Christine and Kody’s split. “She told me she was moving and divorcing my father all at the same time, so I was all hype for her.”

Along with being a vocal critic of Kody’s polygamist lifestyle, Gwendlyn has been candid about her feelings toward Robyn. “I don’t really like her as a person,” she confessed via her vlog. “Watching her [on Sister Wives] makes me like her less, for sure.”

Kody’s changing family dynamic will be explored even further during season 18 of Sister Wives, which debuts in August. In the first teaser, Kody laments about his failed marriages. “I worked so hard to do what was right,” he tells the camera. “And when you lose that, well, I should just be the devil I think I am now.”