Father knows best? Gwendlyn Brown hinted that dad Kody Brown had better relationships with his sons than he did with his daughters while she was growing up.

The 21-year-old Sister Wives star reflected on her childhood during her Friday, March 31, YouTube recap of the TLC show’s 17th season. While watching back episode 14, Gwendlyn claimed that her half-brothers were treated differently in the plural brood. (Kody, 53, is the father of 18 children with Meri Brown, Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown.)

“I keep seeing my brothers being like, ‘Our dad’s not this great person and we have this terrible relationship with him,'” she said. “It’s really weird to see because, growing up, I think that the women genuinely did not have it as good as the boys had it, and now the boys are suddenly being treated like the women have been treated.”

Gwendlyn is one of Kody’s six kids with Christine, 50, who announced her split from the Wyoming native in November 2021 after more than 25 years together. In her recap, Gwendlyn pointed to half-brother Gabriel’s tension with Kody throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as evidence of the family’s changing dynamics with the patriarch.

“As a kid, my dad got along better with Gabriel, for example, and that’s a really good example because Gabe’s just four days older than me,” she continued. “And now Gabe and the other boys are seeing what it’s like to not be preferred by your father. And it feels like they’re just catching up so quickly, and that’s why they’re completely separated. It’s weird to me because I’m used to this and this is new for them. So that’s very exciting, in a bad way.”

The reality star has been an outspoken critic of her father — and his approach to plural marriage — since his breakup from Christine played out on season 17. Fans learned in December 2022 that both Meri, 52, and Janelle, 53, ended their spiritual unions with Kody, leaving him legally wed to Robyn, 44. The twosome exchanged vows in 2014.

Amid his ups and downs with Meri, Gwendlyn questioned whether Kody truly viewed his spouses as equals. “Does he consider them trophies? Does he consider them his path into heaven?” she asked in a February YouTube video. “I don’t understand why he feels the humungous necessity to be with them still. And I’m just glad that the ones that needed to get out of that situation have gotten out of that situation.”

Two months prior, Gwendlyn asserted that she didn’t want to “be choosing sides” in her parents’ split — and expressed her unfiltered thoughts on Robyn. “I don’t really like her as a person,” she said in a recap uploaded in December 2022. “Watching her [on Sister Wives] makes me like her less, for sure.”