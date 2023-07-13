New episodes of Sister Wives are coming soon — and according to Janelle Brown, “everybody’s angry” in season 18.

Kody Brown and his exes — Christine Brown, Meri Brown and Janelle, 54 — struggle to navigate their post-split relationships in the first look at the TLC series’ upcoming season. “I’m in this bad place with Janelle and Christine’s gone. [I] don’t even know what to do with Meri,” Kody, 54, confesses in the teaser released on Thursday, July 13.

One year after Kody and Christine, 51, parted ways in November 2021, Meri and Janelle each revealed at the end of season 17 that their respective relationships with Kody had ended.

While Janelle questions in the new trailer whether Kody still wants to maintain a “plural family” with her, Meri, 52, appears to be on the fence about her own breakup. “I don’t want you to think that I’m walking away because, sorry, I still have hope,” Meri tells her ex.

However, Meri later confides to Robyn Brown — the only one of Kody’s wives remaining — that she’s certain her marriage is “done.” When Meri tells Kody and Robyn, 44, that she’s “not gonna be around” anymore, Robyn is moved to tears.

“I wanted to sit on a porch with my sister wives with our kids and our grandkids,” Robyn says.

Christine, meanwhile, seems to be enjoying her life as an independent woman. “If you can’t look back [at our relationship] with a sense of humor, what a waste,” she tells Kody as the exes sit down at a restaurant.

Kody doesn’t share his ex’s viewpoint, admitting in a confessional, “I haven’t been laughing with her leaving.”

The bombshell trailer ends on a tense note, as Janelle — who tells Christine that she doesn’t “want to be married anymore” — curses at Kody when he storms out of her house after a fight.

“I worked so hard to do what was right, and when you lose that, well, I should just be the devil I think I am now,” Kody later declares in a confessional.

Kody’s first breakup was explored throughout season 17 — and Christine was quick to move on. “I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” she captioned a Valentine’s Day Instagram post, debuting her romance with David Woolley. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Woolley, 59, popped the question two months later. “David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” Christine told Us on April 13. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

Janelle congratulated her friend and former sister wife via Instagram, commenting “Hurray!!!” on Christine’s announcement. Janelle also shared Christine’s engagement post via her Instagram Story, writing, “HAPPY.”

Sister Wives season 18 premieres on TLC Sunday, August 20, at 10 p.m. ET.