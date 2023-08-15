Luke Combs and wife Nicole Combs are creating their perfect country love story — one baby at a time!

The “Beer Never Broke My Heart” singer married Nicole in August 2020 after four years of dating. In January 2022, the couple announced they were expecting baby No. 1 later that year. Their son Tex Lawrence Combs arrived in June 2022, just in time for Father’s Day.

“Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy,” Luke wrote via Instagram at the time. “Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good.”

Less than one year later, Luke revealed that Nicole is pregnant for the second time. “Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!” he confirmed via social media in March 2023.

Luke, Nicole and Tex shared the baby news with fans by posing for family photos. In the snaps, Tex wore a “big brother” shirt while cuddling up to his parents and Nicole highlighted her baby bump.

Scroll down to see the Combs family’s cutest moments: