Seth and Blair

In a rare joint interview, Meester and Brody joked about their respective iconic TV characters, Blair Waldorf (Gossip Girl) and Seth Cohen (The O.C.).

“Once a year, randomly, on our Seth and Blair day,” Brody joked to Entertainment Tonight about the couple discussing their fictional characters in June 2017. “It’s good for a laugh.”

Meester added, “It doesn’t excite us, I think, because we’re just human beings … but it’s exciting to us that it’s exciting to you. It’s cool.”