One year down! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter, Khai, celebrated her 1st birthday on Sunday, September 19.

“Happy first birthday to our Angel Khai,” the 26-year-old model’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, wrote via Instagram. “No words can express how much love and joy you have brought into our lives in just one year.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 57, noted that she “needed to grow a whole other heart to absorb” her love for her grandchild, gushing, “You are such a magical little being that brings us smiles and blessings everyday. Thank you to your incredible mamma @gigihadid and bubba @zayn for the greatest gift of life!!”

Us Weekly confirmed in April 2020 that Gigi was pregnant with her and the 28-year-old former One Direction member’s first child — and Yolanda was the first to publicly address the news.

“We are so excited,” the Bravo personality told Dutch publication RTL Boulevard later that same month. “I’m excited to become an Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in.”

Gigi gave birth in September 2020, writing via Instagram: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

In a post of his own, Malik added that the infant was “healthy and beautiful.” The singer gushed, “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine and thankful for the life we will have together.”

While the couple have kept their baby girl’s face off of social media, they revealed her name in January. Gigi subtly announced the moniker with an addition to her Instagram bio at the time, reading, “Khai’s mom.”

The following month, the Victoria’s Secret model reflected on her daughter’s birth. “I probably looked crazy,” Gigi told Vogue in February. “I was an animal woman. … What I really wanted from my experience was to feel like, ‘OK, this is a natural thing that women are meant to do.’ I had to dig deep. I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, ‘This is what it is.’ I loved that. There definitely was a point where I was like, ‘I wonder what it would be like with an epidural, how it would be different.’”

Keep scrolling to see the birthday girl celebrating her big day on Sunday.