Ginger Zee and Husband Ben Aaron's Adorable Family Album

Being a working mom is all about balance — just ask Good Morning America‘s Ginger Zee. The meteorologist — who welcomed sons Adrian and Miles in December 2015 and February 2018, respectively, with husband Ben Aaron — has frequently spoken about dealing with “mom guilt” while trying to spend equal time at work and at home.

“Give yourself grace,” Zee told Us Weekly in September 2018 about her advice for other working mothers. “I think that mom guilt starts from the second the baby is born, so that’s going to happen. It’s OK to feel that and let it wash over you, because it’s going to come anyway.”

One year later, the Dancing With the Stars alum opened up about the “sacrifices” involved in choosing to become a parent. “There are sacrifices as a parent no matter what you do and all forms of parenting should be respected, including parents that can’t work because childcare is too expensive, don’t work because they choose not to… I admire it all,” she wrote via her Instagram Story in November 2019. “You can be a parent that stays home, you can be a parent that works outside of the house … you just have to be the best parent you can be. Or don’t be a parent if you don’t want (the whole society being obsessed with having children is not for everyone).”

Despite all of the pressure that comes with raising kids as a public figure, Zee is determined to enjoy motherhood as much as possible. “Something I am not taking for granted — the ability to work from home and see my boys wake-up,” the Michigan native wrote via Instagram in July 2020, alongside a photo of her enjoying a “coffee cheers” with her sons during the COVID-19 quarantine. “Being a morning meteorologist has always prevented me from missing this part of their day and I feel so fortunate to be able to do both right now.”

No matter how busy her days became, Zee revealed that she always plans to carve out time that she can spend with her boys. “Relishing every morning squeeze while I can,” she wrote via Instagram in April 2021, while giving fans a glimpse into her work from home setup. “Thank you @msmerylin for capturing one of my favorite moments from this past year while working from home . The gratitude I have for having the flexibility from abc to work from home will never be lost or forgotten. Even when I do start commuting to the city again…”

Zee also does her best to celebrate the little moments. “It’s rare I get to spend time ALONE with these two… soaking in every moment,” she wrote via Instagram in August 2021, alongside a photo of Adrian and Miles enjoying a “truck lunch” while enjoying a summer day out.

