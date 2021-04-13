Harry Potter’s Afshan Azad Is Pregnant With Her 1st Child: Baby Bump Pic

From playing Padma Patil to parenting! Afshan Azad announced on Monday, April 12, that she is pregnant with her and her husband Nabil Kazi’s first child.

“The secrets out everyone — I’m going to be a mummy!!!” the Harry Potter star, 32, captioned her baby bump debut via Instagram. “Thanking Allah SWT for gifting us our biggest blessing yet. Baby Kazi due this July inshAllah. Both our hearts are filled with love, excitement and nerves! Not long to go, please keep us all in your prayers.”

The actress continued sharing baby bump photos the following day, adding, “When I was younger and the teachers used to ask me what I wanted to be when I was older, I’d always say a mummy. Just spamming your feed with bump pics for the foreseeable future.”

In the maternity shoot photos, the pregnant star showed her budding belly in a blue dress while her husband embraced her. The pair wed in August 2018.

The mom-to-be’s former costar Scarlett Hefner commented on the social media upload: “Beautiful! We are so excited for you both and cannot wait to meet Baby Kazi.”

The model, 30, who played Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter franchise, became a mom herself in August 2020 when she gave birth to her and Cooper Hefner’s daughter, Betsy, now 8 months.

“At 5:23pm this afternoon Scarlett and I welcomed our daughter Betsy Rose Hefner into the world,” Hugh Hefner‘s son, 29, tweeted at the time. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude, love and joy.”

Rupert Grint and Jessie Cave, who played Ron Weasley and Lavender Brown, respectively, also welcomed children within the last year. The actor and Georgia Groome’s now-11-month-old daughter, Wednesday, arrived in May 2020.

As for Cave, 33, the “We Can’t Talk About That Right Now” podcast host welcomed her third child, Abraham, now 6 months, in October 2020. The infant contracted COVID-19 two months later.

“You have to be so hyper-aware of every single symptom and trust your instinct,” the illustrator, who is also the mother of Donnie, 6, and Margot, 4, said of her newborn son’s health battle during a January Lorraine appearance. “Within a day of realizing he was kind of changing a little bit and not feeding as much as his cry was different. I just went for it and went into [the hospital]. It could have been a completely different story if I hadn’t gone in.”