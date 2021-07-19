Moms

Hilary Duff Hosts Baby Music Class With Ashley Tisdale, Mandy Moore and Other Celeb Moms

By
Meghan Trainor Baby Music Class
 Courtesy of Meghan Trainor/Instagram
7
1 / 7
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

Another First

The “Dear Future Husband” singer celebrated her little one’s musical milestone. 

Back to top