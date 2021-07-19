Moms

Hilary Duff Hosts Baby Music Class With Ashley Tisdale, Mandy Moore and Other Celeb Moms

By
Ashley Tisdale Baby Music Class 2
 Courtesy of Ashley Tisdale/Instagram
7
7 / 7
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

So Sleepy

Tisdale’s daughter was fast asleep after the class ended.

Back to top