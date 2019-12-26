Swapping a honeymoon for the holidays! Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma posed for a family photo by the Christmas tree following their wedding.

“This was the best we got,” the Younger star, 32, captioned the Tuesday, December 24, Instagram upload. “Merry Christmas Eve!”

In the sweet shot, the actress held her 7-year-old son, Luca, in her lap while her 14-month-old daughter, Banks, sat on Koma, also 32. The “Kisses Back” singer, Duff and Luca wore Santa hats, while the toddler rocked gold reindeer ears and tree-patterned pajamas.

The Texas native, who shares her son with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, wed Koma on Saturday, December 21, in the backyard of their Los Angeles home.

“This,” the Lizzie McGuire star captioned a photo of her and the groom posing beside a car with “Just Married” written on the back window.

The New York native shared the same shot to his own account, writing, “For the rest of forever… 12.21.19.”

The newlyweds started dating in late 2016, but broke up in March of the following year. They stepped out seven months later after reconciliation rumors and welcomed their daughter in October 2018.

Koma proposed in May, but the “So Yesterday” singer told Us Weekly exclusively the following month that the DJ “knows he comes third” to her children.

“He kind of surprised me [with the proposal] and I was like, ‘Yes! Of course! You’re my favorite person in the whole entire world outside of my kids,’” Duff explained at the time.

She opened up to Us about their “insane” life balancing their brood with their careers in November, explaining, “It’s pretty crazy, I’m not going to lie. We just do the best we can! We love all the things that we’re doing, and we’re so lucky to have the family that we have. Everyone picks up the slack for us when we can’t do it. We have two amazing employees, and we have grandparents who help. But it’s a lot.”

