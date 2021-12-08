Bethenny Frankel

In December 2021, a judge ruled that Frankel would no longer have to pay child support to Hoppy since Bryn primarily lived at her house. The former reality star’s ex did not oppose her request, saying during the hearing: “I’m removing myself of this fight for Bryn and my physical, emotional and mental health. I will not spend the remainder of Bryn’s childhood fighting as we share joint physical custody. Bryn knows I love her, I want her and I will always be available for our time together.”