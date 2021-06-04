Mom life! Jennifer Lopez has been bonding with her 13-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian, amid her reunion with Ben Affleck.

The singer, 51, posted an Instagram slideshow with her children on Thursday, June 3, captioning the sweet shots with coconut emojis. The Grammy nominee often uses this nickname for her little ones, previously calling them her coconuts while celebrating Mother’s Day last month.

The dancer shares the teens with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Prior to their marriage, the New York native was engaged to Affleck, 48, from 2002 to 2004, and the former couple reunited in April before later taking a trip to Montana.

Lopez wants the actor, who shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, to meet her children, a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “Jen is reluctant to spring a new special someone in her life on them right away,” the insider explained in May. “So that will be phased in slowly, for sure, but eventually, you can count on her wanting her kids to meet Ben.”

The source added that the “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s son and daughter had “such a sweet” bond with her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez ahead of their April split, noting, “[He] really doted on them and was a model stepdad. They’ve had to adjust to this new dynamic of him not being around anymore.”

Lopez and Rodriguez, 45, got engaged in 2019 and stayed together as long as they did for their kids’ sake, a second source exclusively told Us in April. “A-Rod’s girls, [Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13,] and J. Lo’s kids are really close,” the insider said at the time. “They wanted to still get together for Easter as a family so their kids could still enjoy the holiday.”

A third source exclusively told Us that the former professional baseball player felt “jealous” over Lopez’s reunion with Affleck and has still been “holding out hope” for their relationship.

Lopez and the Oscar winner were spotted twice together in the last week. Not only did they cuddle up during a Tuesday, June 1, dinner date, but Affleck left the actress’ house with a smirk the following day. The couple were also spotted kissing during a Miami gym date in May, according to an In Touch insider.

