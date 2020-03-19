Toddlers Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson’s Daughter Birdie’s Cutest Pics: Baby Album By Riley Cardoza March 19, 2020 Courtesy of Jessica Simpson/Instagram 7 3 / 7 Girl Gang The Newlyweds alum shared a black-and-white shot with both of her daughters in September 2019. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best Portable Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon Hand Sanitizers, Antiviral Products and Immunity Items to Stock Up on ASAP Tori Spelling Apologizes After Photo of Daughter Hattie Sparks Racism Accusations: ‘She Is Innocent’ More News