Showing she cares! Jessica Simpson’s eldest child, Maxwell, surprised her mother with a sweet gift on Mother’s Day: a homemade tie-dye sweatshirt.

In a new blog post on Simpson’s official website, the 8-year-old is shown going through the steps of crafting the thoughtful present. Maxwell had help along the way from a family friend, who guided the young one over a FaceTime call.

Earlier this month, the 39-year-old Open Book author shared a special tribute for Maxwell to celebrate her 8th birthday. The designer posted a sweet message along with a video that began with the mommy-daughter duo singing “This Little Light of Mine” by Harry Dixon.

“Today my firstborn, Maxwell turned 8. She has more light in her soul than anyone I’ve ever known and shines far brighter than any star in the galaxies,” the “With You” songstress wrote via Instagram on May 2. “She is a gift to everyone who knows her and deeply connects to those she has never met and prays for every night. Maxwell inspires me to be unapologetically myself in every way. She has taught me that I don’t have to be perfect by continually reminding me I’m perfect for her.”

Simpson continued, “She is full of love, true compassion, mindful determination, intelligence, purposeful leadership, steadfast strength, deep wisdom, true beauty inside and out, hilarious sarcasm, feisty diplomatic reasoning, limitless talent, nonjudgmental awareness, relentless loyalty, and hope that manifests miracles.”

The Employee of the Month actress declared that Maxwell is her “best friend” and that she hopes to be “half the person she is when I grow up,” adding: “I couldn’t love anyone more than I love this 8yr old. Happy Birthday baby girl. Mommy loves you in every way!!! 💚.”

Simpson also shares son Ace, 6, and daughter Birdie Mae, 13 months, with husband Eric Johnson. In February, the “Irresistible” singer opened up about how getting sober has allowed her to become the best mother she can be.

“The moments that I now get to experience are real moments and nothing that I have to hide from,” she explained during Live Talks Los Angeles: Jessica Simpson in Conversation with Katherine Schwarzenegger. “I am completely present in all of these victories with my children [now] and putting them down every night. Just showing up in my own life and showing up for myself and being the best, positive influence I can be for my children [has been so rewarding].”

Scroll down to see photos of Maxwell tie-dying a sweatshirt for her mom!