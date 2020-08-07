Big brother pride! Kailyn Lowry’s eldest three sons adorably posed for a photo with their 1-week-old sibling.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 28, gave birth to the baby boy, whose name has yet to be revealed, on July 30 at 2:47 p.m. The infant weighted 8 pounds and 15 ounces, measuring 22.5 inches long.

“No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love,” the A Letter of Love author told E! News at the time. “I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now.”

The news came five months after the Pennsylvania native’s pregnancy announcement. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around,” the reality star wrote via Instagram in February. “I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way.”

Us Weekly confirmed Chris Lopez’s paternity at the time. He and Lowry already share son Lux, 2. (The MTV personality is also the mother of sons Isaac, 10, and Lincoln, 6, with Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, respectively.)

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host exclusively told Us later that same month that she was expecting another son. “The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” Lowry gushed. “Thank you all so much for your continued support & well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.”

When it comes to adding more babies to her brood, the Hustle and Heart author “would not have more than six” kids total.

“I don’t think that I would have ever pictured myself, like, ten years ago when I had Isaac, having four kids,” Lowry explained during a July podcast episode. “But now, six is my max. I’m not confirming or denying, I’m just saying.”

Her cohost, Lindsie Chrisley, agreed, saying Lowry “seem[s] like somebody who would have six” children.

Keep scrolling to see the Pothead Haircare creator’s second son posing for pictures with the newest member of their family.