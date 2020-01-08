Sweet Sixteen

“I didn’t realize it would be here so fast! 16 years today. 16,” Hudson captioned a throwback video in January 2020 of Ryder blowing out candles on his 2nd birthday. “I will savor these next couple years before he flies the nest. People sometimes get sad on days like this. Time creeps up on us and rocks us a bit, reminding us that the years don’t wait for us to be ready. Well, RYDER IF YOUR [sic] READING! I’M READY!!! I’m excited for your future. An amazing young man you are. I am honored that you chose me to be your mother. And here’s the thing, you still have two years under this roof. My roof, my rules.”