Royals Prince George’s Photo Album: Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Firstborn Son By Us Weekly Staff April 2, 2020 Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage 114 30 / 114 Daddy’s Boy George held onto his dad during the fete, which included animals, games and balloon artists. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Get Your Glow On With These 10 Spring and Summer Must-Have Beauty Products ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News