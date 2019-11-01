Babies True Thompson’s Baby Album: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Firstborn Daughter By Leanne Aciz Stanton November 1, 2019 Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram 41 42 / 41 Ballet Beauty True dressed as Swan Lake in her first Halloween look, but her mom promised “many more” costumes. Back to top More News Listen to the Top Rated ’Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved’ Podcast Before Season Finale Must Try! The Ketogenic Detox Tea Reviewers Say This $43 Pillow From Amazon Pillow Is So Effective, It Will Relieve Neck Pain More News