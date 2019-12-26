Babies True Thompson’s Baby Album: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Firstborn Daughter By Leanne Aciz Stanton December 26, 2019 Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram 46 47 / 46 Golden Girls The mother-daughter pair matched in shiny gowns at their family’s 2019 Christmas Eve celebration. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Celebrity BFF Pics! Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News